BBB invites public to document shredding event

BBB is hosting Secure your ID Day Saturday.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau’s “Secure Your ID” Day is set for April 22, 2023.

This is a free shredding event that’s open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon at the BBB office on Kemp. The purpose is to help the public guard against identity theft, which is when scammers take over your identity to commit a wide range of crimes or sell your information to others.

BBB officials offered the following tips:

  • Be sure to always shred documents that have sensitive information
  • By reviewing your bank account and credit card statements regularly, look for unfamiliar charges
  • Know when bills are due
  • Check your credit reports regularly for unauthorized inquiries and accounts for free online
  • Secure personal documents at home and make sure they are not out in plain sight

Residents can bring up to three boxes or bags of shredding. The event will be held in a drive-through format, with no parking available.

