WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school basketball was in action on a snowy Tuesday in Texoma.

Final girls scores:

HOME SCORE AWAY SCORE Petrolia 40 Nocona 76 Windthorst 66 Archer City 16

NOCONA VS. PETROLIA

Final boys score:

HOME SCORE AWAY SCORE Windthorst 52 Archer City 59

ARCHER CITY VS. WINDTHORST

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.