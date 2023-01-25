Email City Guide
Lawton murder suspect arrested after two county chase

Lawton police reportedly attempted to stop Lane when he took off, leading police to I-44 and traveling south. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined in the pursuit
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man, who is a suspect in Lawton’s first homicide of 2023, is now in custody after a multi-county chase on Tuesday evening.

According to police, Christian Lane was arrested after a chase started in west Lawton and ended on I-44 near Randlett.

Lawton police reportedly attempted to stop Lane when he took off, leading police to I-44 and traveling south. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined in the pursuit as well as Cotton County deputies, once they crossed the county line.

Deputies conducted a Tactical Vehicle Intervention near mile marker 5, sending the vehicle off the road and stopping in the grass.

Lane was taken into custody without further incident.

He is currently listed in the Lawton jail and is being held for Eluding An Officer & Endangering Others. No formal charges have been filed at the time of publishing.

