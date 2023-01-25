One in custody following Iowa Park shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Sheriff David Duke says one person is in custody, following a shooting Tuesday evening in Iowa Park.

Sheriff Duke says the crime happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home on West Cornelia Avenue.

He says it started as a fight, but escalated when the suspected shooter left the fight and went out to his vehicle to get his gun.

Sherriff Duke says the suspected shooter, then headed back in the home and shot the victim several times.

Sherriff Duke believes the victim will recover.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Iowa Park Police Department in this case.

Check back with News Channel Six for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.