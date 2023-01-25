Sunshine Returns on Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Snow has ended across most of the area and clouds will try to break up toward morning. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower to middle 30s but may try to fall down to or below freezing by sunrise. This may allow for any leftover slush to freeze a little, creating a few slick spots early Wednesday morning. Sunshine will quickly warm temperatures into the middle to upper 40s by the afternoon with all snow melting off. A warming trend is expected as we head into the second half of the week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.