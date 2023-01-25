Email City Guide
Sunshine Returns on Wednesday

Sunshine will quickly melt any leftover snow that’s on the ground Wednesday morning
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Snow has ended across most of the area and clouds will try to break up toward morning. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower to middle 30s but may try to fall down to or below freezing by sunrise. This may allow for any leftover slush to freeze a little, creating a few slick spots early Wednesday morning. Sunshine will quickly warm temperatures into the middle to upper 40s by the afternoon with all snow melting off. A warming trend is expected as we head into the second half of the week.

