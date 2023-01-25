Email City Guide
Temps will stay above freezing

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Wednesday, we will have a high of 48° with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 26° with clearing skies. Any water that doesn’t evaporate will freeze overnight heading into Thursday.  Thursday, we will have a high of 51° with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 30° with clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high temperature of 58° with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 43° with mostly clear skies. Saturday will be our warmest day of the next 7-days. Strong southwest winds will allow temps to climb into the mid-50s for the high of Saturday.

