Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls Police have winter driving tips

WFPD gives winter driving tips
WFPD gives winter driving tips
By Shawn O'Dell
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - During winter weather, you are advised to stay off the roads, but for some, staying home is not always an option.

Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper gave some tips on how to drive safely in conditions like this.

Sgt. Eipper, said if you do not have to drive, then don’t.

He said if you go into in a skid, do not slam on the brakes. If your vehicle does not have anti-lock brakes, pump the brakes, and if you do have anti-lock brakes, hold down on the brake pedal. Do not panic if they vibrate, just keep your foot steady on the brake.

“If you are going to drive just try to plan ahead try to change your route that would avoid any overheads or bridges, because you have the cool air underneath that causes those bridges to get colder than the regular surface roads, so the the ice develops there quicker.” Sgt. Eipper said.

He said find an alternate route that would make you avoid driving on a bridge or overpass, that would be safer.

Sgt. Eipper also added, to make sure to give yourself enough time to warm up your car, and to get all the ice off the windows. If you think you need snow tires, do not run out and buy a set. He said they are not even necessary for the few days we do get this winter weather.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday
Snow quickly accumulated on roads in the the Heartland Thursday morning, Jan. 6.
TXDOT prepares for coming freeze
Snow is starting to fall
The Christ Academy in Wichita Falls announced the winners from their 10th annual Chocolate...
Christ Academy announces Chocolate Soiree winners
Anthony Sosa and Chad Doulette face several charges after the sheriff says they committed a...
Burglary suspects caught in getaway truck with ‘stolen tag’ sign

Latest News

The child was approximately 19 months old and was in the emergency room with significant...
Wichita Falls man charged with injury to a child
Items to include as part of your emergency kit in our vehicle ahead of a winter storm.
Preparing a car safety kit
WFPD officials are urging the public to be aware of this scam.
WFPD warns of Oncor scam
The City of Wichita Falls Indirect Potable Reuse water program reached a milestone on Jan. 24.
City of Wichita Falls water program hits milestone