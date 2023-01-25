Wichita Falls Police have winter driving tips

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - During winter weather, you are advised to stay off the roads, but for some, staying home is not always an option.

Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper gave some tips on how to drive safely in conditions like this.

Sgt. Eipper, said if you do not have to drive, then don’t.

He said if you go into in a skid, do not slam on the brakes. If your vehicle does not have anti-lock brakes, pump the brakes, and if you do have anti-lock brakes, hold down on the brake pedal. Do not panic if they vibrate, just keep your foot steady on the brake.

“If you are going to drive just try to plan ahead try to change your route that would avoid any overheads or bridges, because you have the cool air underneath that causes those bridges to get colder than the regular surface roads, so the the ice develops there quicker.” Sgt. Eipper said.

He said find an alternate route that would make you avoid driving on a bridge or overpass, that would be safer.

Sgt. Eipper also added, to make sure to give yourself enough time to warm up your car, and to get all the ice off the windows. If you think you need snow tires, do not run out and buy a set. He said they are not even necessary for the few days we do get this winter weather.

