Crime Stoppers seeks information on car wash burglaries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information on a string of car wash burglaries.

Multiple car washes in town have reportedly been burglarized over the past few months during nighttime hours. Crime Stoppers officials said the car washes are on roads including Call Field, Fairway, Seymour Highway, Iowa Park Road, City View Drive and Burkburnett Road.

If you have any information on these crimes, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

