Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Crime Stoppers seeks information on car wash burglaries

Multiple car washes in town have reportedly been burglarized over the past few months.
Multiple car washes in town have reportedly been burglarized over the past few months.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information on a string of car wash burglaries.

Multiple car washes in town have reportedly been burglarized over the past few months during nighttime hours. Crime Stoppers officials said the car washes are on roads including Call Field, Fairway, Seymour Highway, Iowa Park Road, City View Drive and Burkburnett Road.

If you have any information on these crimes, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordy Brent Onstead-Donley.
Iowa Park shooting suspect identified
The child was approximately 19 months old and was in the emergency room with significant...
Wichita Falls man charged with injury to a child
Kyle Wagner, 51, faces multiple felony charges in the case, including operating a motor vehicle...
VIDEO: Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving
The suspensions come after Lyde was booked into jail on Jan. 2, 2023.
Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office puts 4 employees on administrative leave
Wichita Falls
Street name change to honor Wichita Falls pioneer

Latest News

The new location opened on Thursday.
QuikTrip opens in Wichita Falls
Oklahomans gathered in Enid Wednesday to honor Athena Brownfield
Family and friends gather to honor Athena Brownfield
.
Kyle Atwood named new Holliday AD/HFC
TFI Blue SKies
TFI Blue Skies receives donations for facility