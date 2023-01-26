Email City Guide
Deadly shooting being investigated in Lawton

Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person died and one was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Fort Sill Blvd. and Birch Ave on Wednesday afternoon.

Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting.

When they arrived they found two people involved in a disturbance, one was dead and one suffered injuries before being taken to the hospital.

The department’s Criminal Investigation Division was called in and is in the early stages of investigating the incident.

Identification of the victim involved is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

