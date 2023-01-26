Family and friends gather to honor Athena Brownfield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Family, friends, and many Oklahomans gathered in Enid Wednesday for the funeral of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

The service started with sweet melodies, followed by a poem from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper who spent countless hours searching for Athena.

Oklahoma Senator Roger Thompson was in attendance, and gave remarks about Athena, even doing research on Athena’s favorite song, “Baby Shark.”

“What a song, and they come to that last verse, ‘safe at last, safe at last,’ “ he said. “I thought about how her favorite show and those last few words, I believe Athena was safe at last.”

William Nihart says Athena lived with him two years ago, before she went to the caregivers she was living with at the time of her death.

“Really hyper, really played a lot, she smiled constantly,” He said, “she was a really happy little girl”

Nihart said he would even sing baby shark with her.

“I would sing the sing the song I swear, but yeah, she was a precious little girl,” he said. “I am not going to lie, this crushes not only the community, but my brothers. This was a heart breaking tragedy. I wish it would have never happened.”

Nihart says he was in total shock when he learned Athena passed away, and didn’t think something like this could happen to someone he knew.

“When I found out it had something to do with someone I knew I was baffled and shocked,” he said. “I just thought she was missing I never thought it would end up like this.”

The funeral was funded through the donations of many generous supporters.

