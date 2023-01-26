Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

FDA proposes new levels for lead in baby food

The Food and Drug Administration has released new draft guidance regarding levels of lead in...
The Food and Drug Administration has released new draft guidance regarding levels of lead in baby food.(ThamKC via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is weighing in on allowable amounts of lead in baby food.

According to new draft guidance by the FDA, it is suggesting lead levels in certain baby and toddler foods be set at 20 parts per billion or less.

Lead occurs naturally in the soil so it reportedly can’t be avoided completely in plants. But the new FDA guidance suggests a lower limit of ten parts per billion on baby food custards, fruits meats and food blends.

However, critics said the new guidance isn’t enough.

The group Healthy Babies Bright Futures said while any action on the part of the FDA is welcome, the suggested levels of lead are not low enough to move the needle.

A 2019 report found dangerous levels of lead and other heavy metals in 95% of manufactured baby food.

That report triggered a 2021 congressional investigation that found leading baby food manufacturers knowingly sold products with high levels of toxic metals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordy Brent Onstead-Donley.
Iowa Park shooting suspect identified
The child was approximately 19 months old and was in the emergency room with significant...
Wichita Falls man charged with injury to a child
Wichita Falls
Street name change to honor Wichita Falls pioneer
Kyle Wagner, 51, faces multiple felony charges in the case, including operating a motor vehicle...
VIDEO: Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving
The suspensions come after Lyde was booked into jail on Jan. 2, 2023.
Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office puts 4 employees on administrative leave

Latest News

A former employee at the Institute for the Blind and Deaf was charged with having sex with an...
Former employee at Institute for the Deaf and Blind charged with sexual abuse of a student
Police said the tragic accident happened at the high school at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Teacher killed by school bus in parking lot accident, district says
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, to mark the Wichita Falls Symphony...
Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra celebrates 75th anniversary
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death
Chunli Zhao appears for his arraignment at San Mateo Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., on...
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms