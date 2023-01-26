Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Grammy-nominated quartet to perform at MSU Texas

The quartet includes Joel Link, violin; Bryan Lee, violin; Hezekiah Leung, viola; and Camden...
The quartet includes Joel Link, violin; Bryan Lee, violin; Hezekiah Leung, viola; and Camden Shaw, cello.(Jesse Holland Photography | Jesse Holland Photography)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Grammy-nominated Dover Quartet will perform at Midwestern State University on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

The Music Series will happen at 7:30 p.m. in Akin Auditorium. The quartet includes Joel Link, violin; Bryan Lee, violin; Hezekiah Leung, viola; and Camden Shaw, cello.

Dover Quartet’s recording of Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets is nominated for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance at the Grammys. In the Best Contemporary Classical Composition category, they are nominated for their recording of Andy Akiho’s Ligneous Suite with Ian Rosenbaum. The award winners will be announced. Feb. 5.

The Dover Quartet is the first string quartet in residence at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and has reportedly been called one of the greatest string quartets of the last 100 years by BBC Music Magazine.

The group’s awards include a sweep of all prizes at the 2013 Banff International String Quartet Competition, grand and first prizes at the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition and prizes at the Wigmore Hall International String Quartet Competition, according to MSU Texas. They have also received the Avery Fisher Career Grant, Chamber Music America’s Cleveland Quartet Award and Lincoln Center’s Hunt Family Award.

General admission tickets are $23-25 and may be purchased by contacting the music department at (940) 397-4267 or by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordy Brent Onstead-Donley.
Iowa Park shooting suspect identified
The child was approximately 19 months old and was in the emergency room with significant...
Wichita Falls man charged with injury to a child
Wichita Falls
Street name change to honor Wichita Falls pioneer
Kyle Wagner, 51, faces multiple felony charges in the case, including operating a motor vehicle...
VIDEO: Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving
The suspensions come after Lyde was booked into jail on Jan. 2, 2023.
Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office puts 4 employees on administrative leave

Latest News

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, to mark the Wichita Falls Symphony...
Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra celebrates 75th anniversary
Hirschi High School to sell old yearbooks.
Hirschi High School selling old yearbooks
The new location opened on Thursday.
QuikTrip opens in Wichita Falls
Multiple car washes in town have reportedly been burglarized over the past few months.
Crime Stoppers seeks information on car wash burglaries