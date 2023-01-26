Grammy-nominated quartet to perform at MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Grammy-nominated Dover Quartet will perform at Midwestern State University on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

The Music Series will happen at 7:30 p.m. in Akin Auditorium. The quartet includes Joel Link, violin; Bryan Lee, violin; Hezekiah Leung, viola; and Camden Shaw, cello.

Dover Quartet’s recording of Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets is nominated for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance at the Grammys. In the Best Contemporary Classical Composition category, they are nominated for their recording of Andy Akiho’s Ligneous Suite with Ian Rosenbaum. The award winners will be announced. Feb. 5.

The Dover Quartet is the first string quartet in residence at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and has reportedly been called one of the greatest string quartets of the last 100 years by BBC Music Magazine.

The group’s awards include a sweep of all prizes at the 2013 Banff International String Quartet Competition, grand and first prizes at the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition and prizes at the Wigmore Hall International String Quartet Competition, according to MSU Texas. They have also received the Avery Fisher Career Grant, Chamber Music America’s Cleveland Quartet Award and Lincoln Center’s Hunt Family Award.

General admission tickets are $23-25 and may be purchased by contacting the music department at (940) 397-4267 or by clicking here.

