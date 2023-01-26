Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hirschi High School to sell old yearbooks

Hirschi High School to sell old yearbooks.
Hirschi High School to sell old yearbooks.(Hirschi High School)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Hirschi High School Yearbook Dept. is selling old yearbooks from the years 1999-2015 for $25.

All years are available, except 2000, 2003 and 2014 according to the high school.

To buy the yearbooks, e-mail Mark Bryant at mbryant@wfisd.net to schedule a pick up.

Hirschi asked on their Facebook to e-mail rather than call.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordy Brent Onstead-Donley.
Iowa Park shooting suspect identified
The child was approximately 19 months old and was in the emergency room with significant...
Wichita Falls man charged with injury to a child
Wichita Falls
Street name change to honor Wichita Falls pioneer
Kyle Wagner, 51, faces multiple felony charges in the case, including operating a motor vehicle...
VIDEO: Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving
The suspensions come after Lyde was booked into jail on Jan. 2, 2023.
Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office puts 4 employees on administrative leave

Latest News

A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept....
Boeing to be arraigned in court over two Max jet crashes
The new location opened on Thursday.
QuikTrip opens in Wichita Falls
Multiple car washes in town have reportedly been burglarized over the past few months.
Crime Stoppers seeks information on car wash burglaries
Oklahomans gathered in Enid Wednesday to honor Athena Brownfield
Family and friends gather to honor Athena Brownfield