Hirschi High School to sell old yearbooks
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Hirschi High School Yearbook Dept. is selling old yearbooks from the years 1999-2015 for $25.
All years are available, except 2000, 2003 and 2014 according to the high school.
To buy the yearbooks, e-mail Mark Bryant at mbryant@wfisd.net to schedule a pick up.
Hirschi asked on their Facebook to e-mail rather than call.
