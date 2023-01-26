Hirschi High School to sell old yearbooks.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Hirschi High School Yearbook Dept. is selling old yearbooks from the years 1999-2015 for $25.

All years are available, except 2000, 2003 and 2014 according to the high school.

To buy the yearbooks, e-mail Mark Bryant at mbryant@wfisd.net to schedule a pick up.

Hirschi asked on their Facebook to e-mail rather than call.

