Kyle Atwood named new Holliday AD/HFC

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Holliday ISD approved Kyle Atwood as the new athletic director and head football coach Wednesday night.

Atwood spent the last six seasons as the head coach at Alice. In 11 years as a head coach, Atwood has a 51-64 overall record. He finished with a 36-28 record at Alice including four playoff wins.

Atwood is replacing Frank Johnson who was the AD/HFC for ten seasons with the Eagles. Johnson announced his retirement from coaching in December.

