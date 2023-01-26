More Cold Weather Next Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be on the rise Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with 50s and 60s. Don’t get used to a warmup though. A shot of Arctic air heads our way Saturday night and for early next week. It will be much colder, and some moisture may get involved as well. This could lead to more chances for wintry weather. It’s still a way out there with plenty of time to watch it.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.