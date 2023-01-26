Email City Guide
More Cold Weather Next Week

Warming up for a few days before our next shot of cold air
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be on the rise Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with 50s and 60s. Don’t get used to a warmup though. A shot of Arctic air heads our way Saturday night and for early next week. It will be much colder, and some moisture may get involved as well. This could lead to more chances for wintry weather. It’s still a way out there with plenty of time to watch it.

