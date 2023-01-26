QuikTrip opens in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - QuikTrip’s new location in Wichita Falls opened on Thursday.

Located at 1526 Old Iowa Park Road, the new travel center reportedly features a larger designed lot and a more spacious store than a traditional QuikTrip. It has room to service 18 cars for gas and six diesel bays for trucks.

“We are excited to introduce our QuikTrip remote Travel Center in Wichita Falls. We look forward to introducing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community,” QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson-Smith said. “The Travel Center allows us to not only create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Wichita Falls, but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country.”

QuikTrip stores generate $1.3 million in annual local and state taxes on average. The company aloes donates 5% of its annual net profits to charitable organizations, including United Way, Safe Place, local food banks, schools and Folds of Honor, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide educational scholarships to the military families of those who have been killed or disabled while on active duty.

QuikTrip is now reportedly in its 65th year in business and employs over 24,000 people across 16 states.

The QuikTrip team in Wichita Falls. (QuikTrip)

