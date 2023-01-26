Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

QuikTrip opens in Wichita Falls

The new location opened on Thursday.
The new location opened on Thursday.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - QuikTrip’s new location in Wichita Falls opened on Thursday.

Located at 1526 Old Iowa Park Road, the new travel center reportedly features a larger designed lot and a more spacious store than a traditional QuikTrip. It has room to service 18 cars for gas and six diesel bays for trucks.

“We are excited to introduce our QuikTrip remote Travel Center in Wichita Falls. We look forward to introducing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community,” QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson-Smith said. “The Travel Center allows us to not only create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Wichita Falls, but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country.”

QuikTrip stores generate $1.3 million in annual local and state taxes on average. The company aloes donates 5% of its annual net profits to charitable organizations, including United Way, Safe Place, local food banks, schools and Folds of Honor, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide educational scholarships to the military families of those who have been killed or disabled while on active duty.

QuikTrip is now reportedly in its 65th year in business and employs over 24,000 people across 16 states.

The QuikTrip team in Wichita Falls.
The QuikTrip team in Wichita Falls.(QuikTrip)

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordy Brent Onstead-Donley.
Iowa Park shooting suspect identified
The child was approximately 19 months old and was in the emergency room with significant...
Wichita Falls man charged with injury to a child
Kyle Wagner, 51, faces multiple felony charges in the case, including operating a motor vehicle...
VIDEO: Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving
The suspensions come after Lyde was booked into jail on Jan. 2, 2023.
Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office puts 4 employees on administrative leave
Wichita Falls
Street name change to honor Wichita Falls pioneer

Latest News

Multiple car washes in town have reportedly been burglarized over the past few months.
Crime Stoppers seeks information on car wash burglaries
Oklahomans gathered in Enid Wednesday to honor Athena Brownfield
Family and friends gather to honor Athena Brownfield
.
Kyle Atwood named new Holliday AD/HFC
TFI Blue SKies
TFI Blue Skies receives donations for facility