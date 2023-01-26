Street name changed to honor Wichita Falls pioneer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -When people drive down Cleveland Avenue in Wichita Falls, they’ll remember service Leroy Cleaver left on the nation and the community.

“We need to mark that, someone who has that many accolades,” said James Hicks, pastor of Covenant Faith Center.

Leroy Cleveland was a pastor at Jackson Memorial Church of God in Christ for 35 years located on Cleveland Avenue. Cleaver was a Tuskegee airmen during World War II, the 1st Black Civilian Pilot Instructor Sheppard Air Force Base and a prominent figure in Wichita Falls.

“He was one of those people that you meet once in a lifetime. Even when he got the congressional gold medal of honor. He said, I’m not excited about it because it was so long ago that I just did my job. Wasn’t nothing special. I just did my job,” said Pastor Hicks.

Hicks found a way to keep Cleaver’s legacy alive.

“He went and did an extensive door-to-door essential petition of that whole street of all those neighborhood property owners that would have been impacted. He even went above and beyond the neighborhood and ended up with 400 plus signatures both in that community and city-wide,” said Fabian Medellin, Planning Manager for the City of Wichita Falls.

Councilmen Larry Nelson said raising awareness about Cleaver is worth noting.

“That way we will be aware of who we are and where we come. One of the things I wanna lead which is one of the reasons Martin died for us is our vote. Our voting rights and Cleaver was really strict on that, all of his ancestors and all of that,” said Councilmen Larry Nelson for the City of Wichita Falls.

There was something about Cleaver, that Hicks couldn’t let go.

“When you meet somebody like that you wanna mark that occasion. Put a rock of remembrance right there and say that person is special and needs recognition,” added Hicks.

“It’s an opportunity for us too join with the community and in memory of Pastor Cleaver so that way we can carry his legacy from now on essentially and help unite that community and us around that memory,” explained Medellin.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.