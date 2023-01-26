Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Texas human trafficker sentenced in scheme to get girls to work at strip clubs, engage in prostitution

Eric Laranze Taylor, 28, of San Antonio, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after a jury...
Eric Laranze Taylor, 28, of San Antonio, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after a jury convicted him of human trafficking and 15 years in prison for aggravated promotion of prostitution.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Eric Laranze Taylor, 28, of San Antonio, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after a jury convicted him of human trafficking and 15 years in prison for aggravated promotion of prostitution.

Taylor was arrested and charged in 2018 after a joint investigation by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

“This heavy sentence sends a clear message that trafficking will not be tolerated in our state,” said TABC Chairman Kevin Lilly said. “All of us at TABC remain committed to identifying and stopping human trafficking, whether it takes place within a licensed bar or club, or anywhere else.”

The investigation began in the summer of 2018 after investigators received reports that a 16-year-old girl was working as a dancer at multiple sexually oriented businesses in central Texas, including some licensed to sell alcohol by TABC.

Further investigation revealed the girl had been recruited over social media by a man, identified as Taylor, to dance as a stripper at various men’s clubs and engage in prostitution.

Investigators also learned that Taylor provided the child with fraudulent ID documents to help her get hired at the clubs.

Investigators later found evidence showing Taylor, over several months, had recruited at least three minors and two 18-year-old women to come to San Antonio to live with him and work at multiple strip clubs in San Antonio, Houston, and Travis County.

Agents from TABC’s Special Investigations Unit identified and charged several managers at clubs in these locations who hired the minors to work as dancers, resulting in one of the clubs — Blush Men’s Club of San Antonio — having its liquor license canceled by the agency in 2019.

Details of the operation were also shared with members of the Texas Legislature, who later passed legislation prohibiting sexually oriented businesses from hiring anyone younger than 21 and requiring employers to use E-Verify and other tools to ensure all workers are of legal age.

“While this is undoubtedly a victory for public safety as well as all Texans, it does not mean our work is complete,” Lilly said.

“Human trafficking has no place in Texas, and as long as criminal elements use TABC-licensed businesses to hide their illegal activity, our investigators will use any and all tools to identify and stop this heinous crime.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location opened on Thursday.
QuikTrip opens in Wichita Falls
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
The child was approximately 19 months old and was in the emergency room with significant...
Wichita Falls man charged with injury to a child
Wichita Falls
Street name change to honor Wichita Falls pioneer
Jordy Brent Onstead-Donley.
Iowa Park shooting suspect identified

Latest News

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WFFD extinguishes fire on Lucky Lane
The purpose of this nonprofit is to empower women of all ages and backgrounds by bringing them...
Impact 100 reveals 2023 grant amount
Carol Murray announces candidacy for mayor
Carol Murray announces candidacy for Wichita Falls mayor
It is time for Camp Fire North Texas' largest fundraiser of the year, the Camp Fire Candy Sale.
Camp Fire Candy Sale begins
The lumber industry continues to need new sources of trees, which may bring logging companies...
Texas A&M forest experts offer advice on how to stave off lumber theft