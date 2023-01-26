Email City Guide
TFI Blue Skies receives donations for facility

Area foundations make “substantial” donation.
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Marketing specialist with Texas Family Initiative (TFI) Blue Skies stated the Bryant Edwards Foundation, J.S. Bridwell Foundation and the Fain Foundation collectively donated a substantial amount to support the facility.

With a background in childcare, Ryan Lynn will be the administrator for TFI Blue Skies once it officially opens. He says this facility is specifically for foster kids with heightened emotional and behavioral needs.

“Kids are going to continue to need care, they’ll need care beyond us. We’re just hoping that we can help them come in learn new skills, and new coping techniques,” Lynn said.

Lynn says the donations they receive will go directly to helping the children with daily care, providing clothing and additional resources they may need as well as keeping them active in the community.

“Our kids will have the opportunity to go have field trips and do activities in the community so it may go towards sending them to Castaway Cove or McDonald’s trips or stuff like that,” Lynn said.

Some of the services TFI Blue Skies has to offer daily are education, psychiatric care, therapy and more.

“Our kids are going to come in behind in schooling and hopefully we can help them get caught up to where they need to be. Also we’re going to provide psychiatric care, med stabilization and therapeutic services to help them learn those new coping techniques. As well as help them really overcome some of the traumas they’ve experienced in their background,” Lynn said.

Kids in foster care will have all the facility’s services at their disposal starting in May, one month later than the original opening expected date which was moved due to COVID-19-related delays.

Along with helping foster kids in need, the facility will employ 30-40 people. If you’re interested in donating you can click here. If you’d like to learn more about their employment opportunities you can visit their website.

