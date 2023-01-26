Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra celebrates 75th anniversary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 75th anniversary. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning to mark the occasion.

The orchestra will perform a special concert on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with the theme being “movie night.”

The symphony orchestra will perform the music of well known composer, John Williams. He is best known for writing and conducting music for movies like Star Wars, E.T., Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter.

“He is the composer,” Music Director Fouad Fakhouri said. “He wrote all the music for those movies. He’s been nominated for 52 Oscars so far in his life. He’s 90 years old, he is extremely accomplished composer, everyone knows his music, so we are really excited to present it to the citizens of Wichita Falls.”

If you want tickets to see this Saturday’s performance, get them now. Fakhouri said there’s only a few left. You can purchase them at the box office at the MPEC or online by clicking here.

It is a family-themed event, which means you are encouraged to dress in costume.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.