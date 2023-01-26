Winter weather looks to return early next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday night, we will have a low of 32° with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high temperature of 60° with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 43° with mostly clear skies. Saturday will be our warmest day of the next 7-days. We will have a high of 65° with partly cloudy skies. It will also be windy on Saturday, with winds out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

A cold front will arrive Saturday night. We will have temps fall into the low 30s for the low. Sunday will be much cooler. We will have a high of 45° with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 26° with clouds increasing. Another storm system will head our way early next week. With this storm system we will be looking at wintry weather being possible starting Monday and continuing off and on through Thursday.

