Camp Fire Candy Sale begins

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Camp Fire North Texas has been an active non-profit organization serving Wichita Falls and North Texas since 1915. It is time for their largest fundraiser of the year, Camp Fire Candy Sale.

This fundraiser allows them to have programs for their youth.

It’s not only their largest fundraiser, but Camp Fire North Texas says it gives their kids a great opportunity to learn life skills at a young age.

They have kids in kindergarten through junior high going around the city selling candy. It gives them a chance to be personable, learn math skills by working with money and much more. With all the money they raise, it allows Camp Fire North Texas to create programs to help kids after school.

“If we don’t have the community and the donations then we can’t open the doors,” Erica Mundt, Executive Director for Camp Fire North Texas in Wichita Falls said. “These kids need an after school program. Statistically after school programs help to get these kids involved and it gives them more skills.”

She adds that it also helps kids with creativity, gives them confidence and most develop life skills ahead of their peers who are not involved with their programs.

The Camp Fire Candy Sale will continue through Feb. 19 and you can purchase candy in small amounts or in bulk at their building on 9th street, online or around the city where they will be setup in different locations every day.

