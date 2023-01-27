Carol Murray announces candidacy for Wichita Falls mayor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mayor Stephen Santellana’s term is ending this year and now two people are running to take his place, Tim Short and Carol Murray.

Both of these candidates made their announcements today. During her announcement, Carol Murray mentioned a few goals she has for Wichita Falls.

Murray started with addressing and reversing the perception that the city is non friendly to businesses throughout the development process, as well as reversing the city’s decision to usurp already established local business pursuits.. Murray went on to explain why she believes she’s the right candidate for the position.

“I know how to work with people I know how to plan I know how to analyze data, I am highly ethical. I have a lot of integrity I’m very active in the non profit community and the Wichita Falls community in general, and I feel like I can help. " Murray said.

Another goal Murray hopes to achieve is to create a community wide plan to target at risk youth in an effort to keep them mentally healthy and on the right track.

Although election day is Nov. 7, both Tim Short and Carol Murray are already encouraging people to get registered to vote.

