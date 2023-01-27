Email City Guide
Impact 100 reveals 2023 grant amount

The purpose of this nonprofit is to empower women of all ages and backgrounds by bringing them together to make a transformational impact through philanthropic investment. Each member has committed $1,000 to the grant.(Impact 100 Wichita Falls)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Impact 100 Wichita Falls announced Thursday its 2023 grant amount.

$100,000 will be awarded to a nonprofit organization in the greater Wichita Falls area in August. The announcement came during the organization’s Big Reveal event, where members learned the total number of women who joined the organization or renewed their membership.

The purpose of Impact 100 is to empower women of all ages and backgrounds by bringing them together to make a transformational impact through philanthropic investment. Each member has committed $1,000 to the grant.

In their inaugural year in 2020, the women of Impact 100 voted to award the $59,000 grant to The Arc of Wichita County. In 2021, Impact 100′s membership grew to 81 women, and they voted to award the $81,000 grant to First Step, Inc. In 2022, 114 women voted to award $114,000 to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Charitable 501(c)(3) organizations interested in applying for the 2023 Impact 100 grant will be able to on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Free training for those interested in applying will be offered in person and online.

