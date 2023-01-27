Email City Guide
Texas A&M forest experts offer advice on how to stave off lumber theft

The Texas A&M forest service says timber theft is a very real problem that could face anyone who has land with timber on it.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 26, 2023
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Texas A&M forest service says timber theft is a very real problem that could face anyone who has land with timber on it.

The lumber industry continues to need new sources of trees, which may bring logging companies to rural properties.

“Timber is a very valuable resource for the people who own it. We know a lot of people rely on it for their retirement in a lot of cases,” said Ryan Burns of the Texas A&M Forest Service.

In this day and age, timber is money, and for those who have property, it’s a valuable resource they may need one day.

Timber theft is a problem that can happen.

“Timber theft is a concern. Loggers will claim that they’re logging your neighbor’s property and accidentally stumbled on to your trees,” Burns said.

Landowners should monitor all harvest activities, including having a wood accountability system in place requiring proof of documentation, and that’s where a forester comes in.

“Hire a consulting forester, certified consulting forester. They’re going to be able to come out and professionally measure what you have and let know know what it’s worth,” Ryan said.

There are ways landowners can protect their resources.

“Purple paint, that’s a legal boundary that’s legally recognized in Texas. Contact your local Texas A&M forest service office, they can give you a sample logging contract so you can see what to expect,” said Burns.

The forest service advises you to walk your property frequently, and if you do have it timbered, hold the timber contractor to the agreed-upon terms.

For more from the Texas A&M Forest Service on how to prevent and report timber theft, click here.

