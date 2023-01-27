Email City Guide
Tim Short announces candidacy for Wichita Falls mayor

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls has had the same mayor, Stephen Santellana, for about 7 years. His term ends in November, and the city will have to elect a new mayor.

Both Tim Short and Carol Murray have announced their candidacy for mayor on Jan. 26.

Short made his announcement at the forum Thursday morning where he spoke about his plans for Wichita Falls. He said he’s interested in the economic growth of the city, as well as a balanced budget and business-friendly city government.

Short said he believes he’s the right person for mayor because of his strong connection to the community.

“I talked in there about building relationships and I’ve done that with people here for the last 25 years so whether it’s serving Meals on Wheels or the other boards that I’ve been on. It’s face-to-face building relationships with people and the proof was right there in that room,” Short said.

Short said he believes Wichita Falls is now in a place where it can grow and gives all the credit to the city council and Santellana. He said he hopes to finish what was started.

