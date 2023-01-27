United Regional unveils new transition clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United regional is celebrating the unveiling of a bigger and better transition clinic. The original was built to provide assistance to discharged patients with financial resources and support to lead a healthier lifestyle leaving the hospital.

This new facility has 70% more space than the former location with eleven more exam rooms. A director of the clinic who says they’re looking forward to serving the community on a bigger scale with this new facility.

“We’re tripling our ability, our number of exam rooms, we’re increasing our size for our heart failure rooms,” said Dr. Brian Hull, Medical Director at United Regional Transition Clinic.

United Regional’s Transition Clinic has a new space and new address. Medical Director Dr. Brian Hull says more medical equipment will help with better patient flow.

“We’ve been able to reduce our readmission rate on heart failure, we reduced patients returning to the emergency room. We’ve made a tremendous impact on diabetes, hypertension and wound care. We were able to do that as an outpatient versus in the ER,” explained Dr. Hull.

The old clinic had seven exam rooms and a treatment room. The new clinic has 16 exam rooms and five chairs in their treatment room. The $3.6 million project was funded in part by generous donations.

“We have money available to assist with a short period of time for prescriptive care. So if a patience comes in with high blood pressure, they’re seen in the ER, they’re seen in our clinic and follow up. We make sure we can get them the medicine they need until we can bridge them into the community health center,” added Dr. Hull.

With the new clinic, the goal is to help more, do more and reach more by filling in the gaps of patients’ needs.

“A lot of times it’s not that the don’t necessarily want to have a primary doctor, they can’t afford the co-pay to go there or they can’t afford to get there and don’t have a way to get there. So we really do take down those barriers for those patients and give them the ability to come to see us in the transition clinic and by doing that we then assess them and see what their needs are,” said Jessica Sanchez, RN Manager at United Regional Transition Clinic.

The transition clinic first opened its doors in 2016... Dr. Hull says they’re hoping to increasing their service of patients by thirty percent overtime.

