VITA program kicks off tax season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tax season is once again upon us and an important program to help low-income families file their taxes held a kickoff ceremony Friday morning.

VITA wants to make sure residents are getting the most money possible from their tax refund. The program is designed to help low-income families by offering free tax filing services.

They plan to help more than 3,000 people this year right here in Texoma.

“Seeing the people come that are repeat clients and they come in like ‘oh my god, it’s so good to see you, I am so glad you told me this last year I got it fixed for this year,.’ That’s what drives me being able to help the people,” VITA Program Director Genevieve Anderson said.

VITA recommends making an appointment. You can do that by calling 211 or (877) 541-7905, option one. Walk-ins are welcome, but clients with an appointment will be seen first.

