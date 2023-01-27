WFFD extinguishes fire on Lucky Lane

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire Thursday night in the 5500 block of Lucky Lane.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:18 p.m. and reported smoke showing from the attic. They reportedly entered the home, found the fire in the kitchen area and extinguished it after about 15 minutes.

WFFD officials said the fire damaged the entire kitchen and dining room and the rest of the home suffered smoke damage.

The occupants had reportedly left 20 minutes prior and noticed smoke coming from the top of the chimney when they returned. They then called 911 when they opened the front door and saw smoke inside of the home.

No injuries were reported at the scene by firefighters nor the occupants. WFFD officials said the fire caused about $30,000 in damages to the house and about $5,000 in damages to the contents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

