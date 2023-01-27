Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFFD extinguishes fire on Lucky Lane

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire Thursday night in the 5500 block of Lucky Lane.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:18 p.m. and reported smoke showing from the attic. They reportedly entered the home, found the fire in the kitchen area and extinguished it after about 15 minutes.

WFFD officials said the fire damaged the entire kitchen and dining room and the rest of the home suffered smoke damage.

The occupants had reportedly left 20 minutes prior and noticed smoke coming from the top of the chimney when they returned. They then called 911 when they opened the front door and saw smoke inside of the home.

No injuries were reported at the scene by firefighters nor the occupants. WFFD officials said the fire caused about $30,000 in damages to the house and about $5,000 in damages to the contents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location opened on Thursday.
QuikTrip opens in Wichita Falls
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
The child was approximately 19 months old and was in the emergency room with significant...
Wichita Falls man charged with injury to a child
Wichita Falls
Street name change to honor Wichita Falls pioneer
Jordy Brent Onstead-Donley.
Iowa Park shooting suspect identified

Latest News

The purpose of this nonprofit is to empower women of all ages and backgrounds by bringing them...
Impact 100 reveals 2023 grant amount
Carol Murray announces candidacy for mayor
Carol Murray announces candidacy for Wichita Falls mayor
It is time for Camp Fire North Texas' largest fundraiser of the year, the Camp Fire Candy Sale.
Camp Fire Candy Sale begins
Wichita Falls
United Regional unveils new transition clinic