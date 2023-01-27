Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Theater hosting Barefoot in the Park

Wichita Theater hosting Barefoot in the Park
Wichita Theater hosting Barefoot in the Park(Wichita Theater)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Theater is hosting Barefoot in the Park once again, Jan. 27-28.

At the Stage 2 Dinner Theatre, the Wichita Theater invites the community to come enjoy Neil Simon’s comedy production.

On their Facebook, Wichita Theater said that seating begins at 6:30 p.m. and that the recommended age for children is 11 years old and up.

Those that are interested in purchasing tickets can buy them here or over the phone at (940)-723-9037.

Barefoot in the Park’s future showings are on Feb. 3, 10, 11, 14 , 18, 24 and 25.

Wichita Theater said the dinner menu is salad, grilled pork chops, roasted potatoes, green beans, and desserts. Wine will also be available for purchase by Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard & Winery.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location opened on Thursday.
QuikTrip opens in Wichita Falls
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
The child was approximately 19 months old and was in the emergency room with significant...
Wichita Falls man charged with injury to a child
Wichita Falls
Street name change to honor Wichita Falls pioneer
Jordy Brent Onstead-Donley.
Iowa Park shooting suspect identified

Latest News

They plan to help more than 3,000 people this year in Texoma.
VITA program kicks off tax season
Wichita Theatre presents Barefoot in the Park
Wichita Theatre presents Barefoot in the Park
VITA program holds kickoff ceremony
VITA program holds kickoff ceremony
Amos is looking for his forever home
Amos is looking for his forever home