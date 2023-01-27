Wichita Theater hosting Barefoot in the Park

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Theater is hosting Barefoot in the Park once again, Jan. 27-28.

At the Stage 2 Dinner Theatre, the Wichita Theater invites the community to come enjoy Neil Simon’s comedy production.

On their Facebook, Wichita Theater said that seating begins at 6:30 p.m. and that the recommended age for children is 11 years old and up.

Those that are interested in purchasing tickets can buy them here or over the phone at (940)-723-9037.

Barefoot in the Park’s future showings are on Feb. 3, 10, 11, 14 , 18, 24 and 25.

Wichita Theater said the dinner menu is salad, grilled pork chops, roasted potatoes, green beans, and desserts. Wine will also be available for purchase by Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard & Winery.

