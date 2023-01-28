Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Cold by Sunday

Cold temperatures could create issues early next week.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday looks nice and mild. Highs will reach into the 60s with winds out of the southwest. Enjoy Saturday’s mild weather because that will be it for a while. An Arctic front arrives early Sunday, with north winds and temperatures taking a nosedive. Highs on Sunday may struggle to get out of the 30s. Cold air will be in place early next week with some moisture trying to get involved. This could lead to what looks like some light sleet or freezing rain at times.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location opened on Thursday.
QuikTrip opens in Wichita Falls
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
The child was approximately 19 months old and was in the emergency room with significant...
Wichita Falls man charged with injury to a child
Wichita Falls
Street name change to honor Wichita Falls pioneer
Jordy Brent Onstead-Donley.
Iowa Park shooting suspect identified

Latest News

Cold Weather by Sunday
Cold Weather by Sunday
Winter weather looks to return early next week
weather
Winter weather looks to return early next week
Nice Weather Through Saturday
More Cold Weather Next Week