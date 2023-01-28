Cold by Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday looks nice and mild. Highs will reach into the 60s with winds out of the southwest. Enjoy Saturday’s mild weather because that will be it for a while. An Arctic front arrives early Sunday, with north winds and temperatures taking a nosedive. Highs on Sunday may struggle to get out of the 30s. Cold air will be in place early next week with some moisture trying to get involved. This could lead to what looks like some light sleet or freezing rain at times.

