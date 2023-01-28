Kiwanis Club starts 67th annual pancake festival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Jan. 28th the Ag Center was filled with people enjoying some pancakes and sausage, the festival provided a space for the Wichita Falls community to come together and enjoy each other’s company.

The pancake festival wouldn’t be possible without the club’s senior members and volunteers, like chief busboy Phil Brooks, who has been a member of the University Kiwanis Club since 1979.

“I’m responsible for volunteer’s here, trying to get them positioned out in places and it’s fun. It’s feast and famine, we’ve started out with so many volunteers , now they’re kind of fading out and now people are saying “I need help...” hopefully they show up again,” said Brooks.

As well as people like this year’s first time volunteers, the BoozeFighters Motorcycle Club, who helped man the grills and cook sausage all day.

“When I found out about this one, I figured that this was one that we could do some real good at,” President of the BFMC 28th chapter, Mike Schmalzride said. “We had approximately 17 members here today to help cook, and as far as I know we’ve done a great job.”

