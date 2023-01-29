Arctic air, freezing rain create a wintry mess this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another round of wintry weather is set to impact Texoma early next week, but it looks to be more of the icy variety rather than the snowy kind.

Tonight, our arctic cold front will sweep across Texoma, bringing gusty winds and tumbling temperatures. Behind north winds gusting to 35 mph, “feels like” temperatures will plunge into the teens and 20s first thing Sunday morning.

Despite the winds backing off just slightly, cloud cover will keep us chilly Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid and upper 30s, but we’ll feel like the 20s for most of the day. Monday behaves much the same, but wintry weather moves in later that night.

The first wave of winter weather sweeps through Monday evening. This could bring some light freezing drizzle to the northern and western half of our area. Watch out for a light glaze on some elevated surfaces that night.

By Tuesday morning, a second wave swings through with a bit more in the way of freezing rain and sleet. Those areas toward the southeast would mostly remain as rain while the majority of Texoma could see a light glaze of ice during the morning and midday hours. Please use caution on the bridges and overpasses. Highs will remain below freezing.

A third and fourth round move through Texoma on Wednesday and Thursday. The models are currently disagreeing on the amount of cold air present those days, but it does have the potential to bring higher impacts to the region with slightly heavier rainfall. For now, we’re holding with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but we are monitoring the trend. Simply put, the next several days will be just plain messy.

In the wake of the storms, sunshine and 50s look to return to the region for Friday and Saturday.

Stay tuned to News Channel 6 for the latest updates throughout the week.

