Clay County sheriff’s court hearing moved to February

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde’s in-person hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, was moved to a remote hearing on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, due to winter weather.

The result was the tentative scheduling of another hearing for Feb. 14, 2023.

The next hearing comes for a motion to disqualify the state and county attorneys. This motion will reportedly be followed by another motion to suspend or remove Lyde as sheriff.

The call for Lyde’s removal comes following the news that he is facing three charges of official oppression.

