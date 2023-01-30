Closures and delays due to winter weather
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several Texoma schools, nonprofits, governmental services and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
School Closures
- Archer City ISD - Closed Monday
- Big Pasture Schools - Closing early Monday at 1:30 p.m., closed Tuesday
- Burkburnett ISD - Closed Tuesday
- Christ Academy - Closed Monday
- City View ISD - Closing early Monday at 2 p.m.
- Electra ISD - Closing early Monday at 1:30 p.m., closed Tuesday
- Holliday ISD - Closing early Monday at 1:30 p.m.
- Iowa Park CISD - Closed Tuesday
- Jacksboro ISD - Closed Tuesday
- Newcastle ISD - Closed Monday
- Olney ISD - Closed Monday
- Perrin-Whitt CISD - Closed Tuesday
- Seymour ISD - Closed Tuesday
- Vernon College - Closing early Monday at 3 p.m., Closed Tuesday
- Wichita Falls ISD - Closed Tuesday
- Windthorst ISD - Closed Monday
Governmental/City Services Closures
- Archer County Courthouse and Annex - Closed Monday
- Sheppard AFB - Closed Monday
- Wichita County Courthouse - Closed Monday
- Wichita County Detention Center Visitation - Services canceled Monday and Tuesday
- Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Administration Offices - Closed Monday and Tuesday
- Wichita Falls FallsRide Bus Service - Services canceled Monday
- Wichita Falls Airport - Monday flights canceled
Nonprofit Closures
- Meals on Wheels of Wichita County - Closed Tuesday, no deliveries
- Red Door and Green Door - Closed Tuesday
- Wichita Falls Area Food Bank - Closed Tuesday
Business Closures
- Community Healthcare Center - Closing early Monday at 2:30 p.m.
- Dr. Dianne Cooper’s office - Closed Monday and Tuesday
- Nocona General Hospital Clinics in Nocona and Bowie - Closed Monday
- Nocona General Hospital Clinics in Nocona, Bowie and Saint Jo - Closed Tuesday
- Pediatric Associates - Closing early Monday at 2:30 p.m.
- Southside Youth Senter - Closed Monday and Tuesday
- URPG clinics, CarePlus, Wound Care & HBO, Pre-Admitting, Outpatient Chemo Infusion, Outpatient Radiology, Reference Lab, and Outpatient Rehab closed Tuesday
- Wichita Falls and Maplewood Ambulatory Surgery Center Pain Rehabilitation Group - Closed Monday
- Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates - Closing early Monday at 2:30 p.m., closed Tuesday
