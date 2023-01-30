Closures and delays due to winter weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several Texoma schools, nonprofits, governmental services and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

School Closures

Archer City ISD - Closed Monday

Big Pasture Schools - Closing early Monday at 1:30 p.m., closed Tuesday

Burkburnett ISD - Closed Tuesday

Christ Academy - Closed Monday

City View ISD - Closing early Monday at 2 p.m.

Electra ISD - Closing early Monday at 1:30 p.m., closed Tuesday

Holliday ISD - Closing early Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Iowa Park CISD - Closed Tuesday

Jacksboro ISD - Closed Tuesday

Newcastle ISD - Closed Monday

Olney ISD - Closed Monday

Perrin-Whitt CISD - Closed Tuesday

Seymour ISD - Closed Tuesday

Vernon College - Closing early Monday at 3 p.m., Closed Tuesday

Wichita Falls ISD - Closed Tuesday

Windthorst ISD - Closed Monday

Governmental/City Services Closures

Archer County Courthouse and Annex - Closed Monday

Sheppard AFB - Closed Monday

Wichita County Courthouse - Closed Monday

Wichita County Detention Center Visitation - Services canceled Monday and Tuesday

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Administration Offices - Closed Monday and Tuesday

Wichita Falls FallsRide Bus Service - Services canceled Monday

Wichita Falls Airport - Monday flights canceled

Nonprofit Closures

Meals on Wheels of Wichita County - Closed Tuesday, no deliveries

Red Door and Green Door - Closed Tuesday

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank - Closed Tuesday

Business Closures

Community Healthcare Center - Closing early Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Dr. Dianne Cooper’s office - Closed Monday and Tuesday

Nocona General Hospital Clinics in Nocona and Bowie - Closed Monday

Nocona General Hospital Clinics in Nocona, Bowie and Saint Jo - Closed Tuesday

Pediatric Associates - Closing early Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Southside Youth Senter - Closed Monday and Tuesday

URPG clinics, CarePlus, Wound Care & HBO, Pre-Admitting, Outpatient Chemo Infusion, Outpatient Radiology, Reference Lab, and Outpatient Rehab closed Tuesday

Wichita Falls and Maplewood Ambulatory Surgery Center Pain Rehabilitation Group - Closed Monday

Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates - Closing early Monday at 2:30 p.m., closed Tuesday

