Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Closures and delays due to winter weather

Closures have been announced for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Closures have been announced for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several Texoma schools, nonprofits, governmental services and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

School Closures

  • Archer City ISD - Closed Monday
  • Big Pasture Schools - Closing early Monday at 1:30 p.m., closed Tuesday
  • Burkburnett ISD - Closed Tuesday
  • Christ Academy - Closed Monday
  • City View ISD - Closing early Monday at 2 p.m.
  • Electra ISD - Closing early Monday at 1:30 p.m., closed Tuesday
  • Holliday ISD - Closing early Monday at 1:30 p.m.
  • Iowa Park CISD - Closed Tuesday
  • Jacksboro ISD - Closed Tuesday
  • Newcastle ISD - Closed Monday
  • Olney ISD - Closed Monday
  • Perrin-Whitt CISD - Closed Tuesday
  • Seymour ISD - Closed Tuesday
  • Vernon College - Closing early Monday at 3 p.m., Closed Tuesday
  • Wichita Falls ISD - Closed Tuesday
  • Windthorst ISD - Closed Monday

Governmental/City Services Closures

  • Archer County Courthouse and Annex - Closed Monday
  • Sheppard AFB - Closed Monday
  • Wichita County Courthouse - Closed Monday
  • Wichita County Detention Center Visitation - Services canceled Monday and Tuesday
  • Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Administration Offices - Closed Monday and Tuesday
  • Wichita Falls FallsRide Bus Service - Services canceled Monday
  • Wichita Falls Airport - Monday flights canceled

Nonprofit Closures

  • Meals on Wheels of Wichita County - Closed Tuesday, no deliveries
  • Red Door and Green Door - Closed Tuesday
  • Wichita Falls Area Food Bank - Closed Tuesday

Business Closures

  • Community Healthcare Center - Closing early Monday at 2:30 p.m.
  • Dr. Dianne Cooper’s office - Closed Monday and Tuesday
  • Nocona General Hospital Clinics in Nocona and Bowie - Closed Monday
  • Nocona General Hospital Clinics in Nocona, Bowie and Saint Jo - Closed Tuesday
  • Pediatric Associates - Closing early Monday at 2:30 p.m.
  • Southside Youth Senter - Closed Monday and Tuesday
  • URPG clinics, CarePlus, Wound Care & HBO, Pre-Admitting, Outpatient Chemo Infusion, Outpatient Radiology, Reference Lab, and Outpatient Rehab closed Tuesday
  • Wichita Falls and Maplewood Ambulatory Surgery Center Pain Rehabilitation Group - Closed Monday
  • Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates - Closing early Monday at 2:30 p.m., closed Tuesday

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roadways are starting to become slick
Trayvon Strawn.
Wichita Falls man sentenced for Studio E shooting
The pancake festival wouldn’t be possible without the club’s senior members and volunteers.
Kiwanis Club starts 67th annual pancake festival
Arctic air, freezing rain create a wintry mess this week
Debate over term limits returns to Congress
Government reaches debt ceiling

Latest News

According to reports, three children died in the fire around 10:30 on Sunday night.
State Fire Marshal’s office investigating deadly house fire in Davidson
.
River Bend Nature Center hosts Science Saturday program
Wichita Falls Museum of Art hosts watercolor workshop.
Community members join the WF Museum of Art for art workshop
Debate over term limits returns to Congress
Government reaches debt ceiling