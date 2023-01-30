Email City Guide
Community members join the WF Museum of Art for art workshop

Attendees learned to make a watercolor portrait of their homes.
Wichita Falls Museum of Art hosts watercolor workshop.
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday in the Wichita Falls Museum of Art, an On The Wall workshop was hosted. The watercolor workshop attendees examined two house portraits from the museum’s permanent collection. They also learned sketching and watercolor techniques, which they then used to make their own house portraits. Teaching artist, Ginger Boller, encourages anyone to join their workshops regardless of experience.

“I love to see the generations coming together today we have a grandfather bringing a granddaughter and that is so neat. Art is for everybody. It’s for kids, it’s for adults, there is nobody who is excluded from the benefits,” Boller said.

Boller said art making has been proven to reduce stress and provides an outlet for people. If you’re interested in joining future workshops you can click here to find out when they are having one next. No registration is needed and all the supplies are included.

