Freezing rain and sleet could cause slick spots across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Arctic air has settled in across Texoma, setting the stage for a messy week ahead as wet weather moves in.

We’ll remain quiet tonight, but it’s the north breeze that will have the higher impacts. “Feels like” temperatures will be in the single digits and lower teens first thing out the door Monday morning.

A brief round of freezing drizzle moves through Texoma during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Minor slick spots could be possible along elevated surfaces, but it should remain fairly isolated. Temperatures will remain below freezing for much of the day.

The first of two First Alert Weather Days arrives Tuesday as widespread sleet and freezing rain spread over the region. This will likely be the day with the highest impacts across a majority of Texoma. Most of the day will experience icy conditions, adding to the potential for difficult driving, especially across the eastern and southeastern part of Texoma. Highs will again stay in the upper 20s.

Day 2 of the First Alert Weather Day brings more freezing rain to parts of north Texas during the morning hours. As temperatures slowly rise, a gradual changeover to a cold rain will take place. Highs are expected to reach the mid and upper 30s. Between the two days, up to a quarter inch of ice will be possible for areas near Nocona, Henrietta, Jacksboro and Graham while the rest of Texoma could see between a glaze and a tenth of an inch of ice.

The thaw begins Thursday, but the cold rain will continue for the first parts of the day. We’ll dry out for the second half of the day, but the clouds will remain. Look for highs in the low to mid 40s.

Sunshine makes its triumphant return by Friday and sticks around through the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 50s.

