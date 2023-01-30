River Bend Nature Center hosts Science Saturday program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - About 20 kids took part in a Science Saturday program: A Science Fair Affair, at the River Bend Nature Center to decide whether or not they want to compete for state.

Organizers are continuing preparations to hold the science fair at region in Feb. Saturday, their goal was to get kids signed up by showing them what they can expect. They took part in four science projects, each project took 10 minutes to complete. The kids learned about the scientific process which includes making a hypothesis, collecting data and writing the results.

“I am a retired teacher and so I spend a lot of time volunteering and I miss being with the kids. Today I got to spend time working with the kids and seeing that light in their eyes when they figure out how something works,” Lynn Seman, volunteer at the River Bend Nature Center said.

