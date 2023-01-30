Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

River Bend Nature Center hosts Science Saturday program

Organizers continue preparations to hold the science fair.
.
.(KAUZ)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - About 20 kids took part in a Science Saturday program: A Science Fair Affair, at the River Bend Nature Center to decide whether or not they want to compete for state.

Organizers are continuing preparations to hold the science fair at region in Feb. Saturday, their goal was to get kids signed up by showing them what they can expect. They took part in four science projects, each project took 10 minutes to complete. The kids learned about the scientific process which includes making a hypothesis, collecting data and writing the results.

“I am a retired teacher and so I spend a lot of time volunteering and I miss being with the kids. Today I got to spend time working with the kids and seeing that light in their eyes when they figure out how something works,” Lynn Seman, volunteer at the River Bend Nature Center said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trayvon Strawn.
Wichita Falls man sentenced for Studio E shooting
Arctic air, freezing rain create a wintry mess this week
The pancake festival wouldn’t be possible without the club’s senior members and volunteers.
Kiwanis Club starts 67th annual pancake festival
Wichita Falls
United Regional unveils new transition clinic
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WFFD extinguishes fire on Lucky Lane

Latest News

Wichita Falls Museum of Art hosts watercolor workshop.
Community members join the WF Museum of Art for art workshop
Debate over term limits returns to Congress
Government reaches debt ceiling
The pancake festival wouldn’t be possible without the club’s senior members and volunteers.
Kiwanis Club starts 67th annual pancake festival
Trayvon Strawn.
Wichita Falls man sentenced for Studio E shooting