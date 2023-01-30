Roadways are starting to become slick

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday, we will have a high of 26° with overcast skies. We will have a 20% chance of seeing freezing drizzle in parts of Texoma. This icing could cause slick conditions in the area. However, on Tuesday, we will have a 60% chance of seeing freezing rain and sleet across Texoma. We will be looking at hazardous driving conditions with this wintery precipitation. For those reasons, we have issued First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday & Wednesday. We will see another 60% chance of precipitation on Wednesday. We will likely have slick conditions until temperatures can climb above freezing Thursday.

