State Fire Marshal’s office investigating deadly house fire in Davidson

DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate after a overnight house fire reportedly killed three in southwest Oklahoma.

According to reports, three children died in the fire around 10:30 on Sunday night.

When asked about the fire, Tillman County Emergency Management directed KSWO to contact the state office.

We are currently waiting for a call back from that office to confirm details surrounding the fire.

