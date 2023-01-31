Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet

A 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Australia. (Source: Hervey Bay Snake Catchers, Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a snake in my … toilet?!

That’s the call a snake catcher received in Queensland, Australia, when a 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Hervey Bay.

For Australians, it’s not an uncommon occurrence, as snakes often make their way into homes during summer months seeking water.

The snake catcher calmly retrieved the snake before releasing it back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closures have been announced for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Closures and delays due to winter weather
Three children died in an overnight fire in Davidson.
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
Roadways are starting to become slick
TXDOT fights winter storm
TXDOT fights winter storm
Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde is facing three charges of official oppression.
Clay County sheriff’s court hearing moved to February

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
Biden highlights grant for Hudson tunnel, takes aim at GOP
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
The Chicken & Gnocchi soup is normally not red.
Rao’s soup recalled for having wrong contents
FILE - A Boeing 747-8, Boeing's new passenger plane, takes its first flight, Sunday, March 20,...
Boeing bids farewell to an icon, delivers last 747 jumbo jet
A comet discovered just last year is finally visible to skywatchers on Earth, and could become...
Green comet seen drifting across the night sky