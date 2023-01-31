Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

More Ice for Tuesday & Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday, we will have a 60% chance of seeing freezing rain and sleet across Texoma, mainly in the morning hours. We will be looking at hazardous driving conditions with this wintery precipitation. For those reasons, we have issued First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday & Wednesday. We will see an 80% chance of precipitation on Wednesday. Computer models are suggesting that most of the precipitation we would see Wednesday may be freezing rain. If this is the case, we will be looking at very icy conditions all across the area. We may also be looking at a bigger threat of power outages if we mainly have freezing rain.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closures have been announced for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Closures and delays due to winter weather
Three children died in an overnight fire in Davidson.
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
Roadways are starting to become slick
Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde is facing three charges of official oppression.
Clay County sheriff’s court hearing moved to February
TXDOT fights winter storm
TXDOT fights winter storm

Latest News

FAWD
More Ice for Tuesday & Wednesday
Winter Weather Update
More Ice on the Way
Winter Weather Update
Winter Weather Update
Roadways are starting to become slick