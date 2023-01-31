More Ice for Tuesday & Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday, we will have a 60% chance of seeing freezing rain and sleet across Texoma, mainly in the morning hours. We will be looking at hazardous driving conditions with this wintery precipitation. For those reasons, we have issued First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday & Wednesday. We will see an 80% chance of precipitation on Wednesday. Computer models are suggesting that most of the precipitation we would see Wednesday may be freezing rain. If this is the case, we will be looking at very icy conditions all across the area. We may also be looking at a bigger threat of power outages if we mainly have freezing rain.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.