More Ice on the Way

Another wave of sleet arrives early Tuesday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The next wave of mainly sleet arrives early Tuesday morning, creating more difficult travel. Most of it will move east of us by the afternoon with quieter mainly cloudy and cold weather. The third wave of precipitation arrives Wednesday. This round could be a bit steadier with more freezing rain than sleet, creating more problems especially on roadways. Temperatures will rise above freezing as precipitation ends on Thursday. Expect a warming trend by the weekend.

