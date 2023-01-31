Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

P.E.T.S. Clinic receives $200,000 grant

The P.E.T.S. Clinic in Wichita Falls has been recognized as a Best in Texas Nonprofit by Ford.
The P.E.T.S. Clinic in Wichita Falls has been recognized as a Best in Texas Nonprofit by Ford.((Source: KAUZ))
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The P.E.T.S. Clinic has received a $200,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to improve accessible veterinary care.

PetSmart Charities has committed $100 million over the next five years toward improving access to veterinary care. The veterinary care grant program is a key part of this effort.

The grant was made to P.E.T.S. Clinic in hopes to support the expansion of veterinary services with the addition of veterinarians, support staff and training.

PetSmart Charities’ anticipated impact of this grant includes veterinary services to over 30,000 pets each year in the form of spays, neuters, general wellness and sick/injured care. Wichita Falls currently has a veterinary accessibility score of 21 out of 100, meaning many families simply cannot access the necessary care for their beloved pets.

“The ability to recruit, train and retain veterinarians and support staff is critical to our mission. Without veterinarians, pets will not receive the care they need to stay healthy and in the homes that love them,” CEO and President of PETS Clinic Leslie Harrelson said.

This grant will reportedly enable more families to get the preventative and standard care that ensures their pets thrive at home and stay out of shelters.

“Our veterinary system is in crisis. Rising costs are putting standard veterinary care out of reach for as much as 50% of pet-owning families. We need innovative solutions that make veterinary care affordable for the families in every community who want the best for their four-legged companions but struggle to meet the cost of vet care. We’re inspired by the incredible work PETS Clinic is doing to create solutions that will build strong families and a healthy community.” Kate Atema, Director of community grants and initiatives at PetSmart Charities,, said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closures have been announced for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Closures and delays due to winter weather
Three children died in an overnight fire in Davidson.
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
58-year-old Aurelio Saldana was arrested on Jan. 30, 2023.
Man arrested for hitting child with whip, exposing himself
Roadways are starting to become slick
TXDOT fights winter storm
TXDOT fights winter storm

Latest News

The purpose of this nonprofit is to empower women of all ages and backgrounds by bringing them...
Impact 100 reveals 2023 grant amount
Camp Fire Candy Sale begins
Camp Fire Candy Sale begins
OBI says blood supply dangerously low
OBI says blood supply dangerously low
The Christ Academy in Wichita Falls announced the winners from their 10th annual Chocolate...
Christ Academy announces Chocolate Soiree winners