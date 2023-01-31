P.E.T.S. Clinic receives $200,000 grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The P.E.T.S. Clinic has received a $200,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to improve accessible veterinary care.

PetSmart Charities has committed $100 million over the next five years toward improving access to veterinary care. The veterinary care grant program is a key part of this effort.

The grant was made to P.E.T.S. Clinic in hopes to support the expansion of veterinary services with the addition of veterinarians, support staff and training.

PetSmart Charities’ anticipated impact of this grant includes veterinary services to over 30,000 pets each year in the form of spays, neuters, general wellness and sick/injured care. Wichita Falls currently has a veterinary accessibility score of 21 out of 100, meaning many families simply cannot access the necessary care for their beloved pets.

“The ability to recruit, train and retain veterinarians and support staff is critical to our mission. Without veterinarians, pets will not receive the care they need to stay healthy and in the homes that love them,” CEO and President of PETS Clinic Leslie Harrelson said.

This grant will reportedly enable more families to get the preventative and standard care that ensures their pets thrive at home and stay out of shelters.

“Our veterinary system is in crisis. Rising costs are putting standard veterinary care out of reach for as much as 50% of pet-owning families. We need innovative solutions that make veterinary care affordable for the families in every community who want the best for their four-legged companions but struggle to meet the cost of vet care. We’re inspired by the incredible work PETS Clinic is doing to create solutions that will build strong families and a healthy community.” Kate Atema, Director of community grants and initiatives at PetSmart Charities,, said.

