Suspected police impersonator with ‘stash of knives’ arrested near US Capitol, officials say
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – A suspected police impersonator was caught carrying weapons on Capitol grounds Monday, according to U.S. Capitol Police.
Capitol Police said Secret Service agents tipped them off after spotting 37-year-old Max Eli Viner near the White House.
The department said Viner had a “stash of knives” and a “chainsaw blade” on him, and officers found “fake police equipment,” shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask in Viner’s vehicle.
The Secret Service arrested Viner. Charges against him include impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a prohibited weapon, police said.
