BBB warns social security recipients to stay alert

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scammers are once again targeting your social security checks and the Better Business Bureau wants you to be alert for cost of living adjustment scams.

Each year the Social Security Administration approves adjustments to benefits based on the cost of living, with the massive increases we saw last year that is expected to be a pretty large increase for recipients this year.

It also means a more enticing target for scammers.

“Don’t give into threats, a lot of times they are going to threaten you and say that you are not going to receive your social security money,” Monica Horton, with the BBB, said. “You know, that’s going to invoke some fear in some folk and that has a tendency to cloud your judgement, so know this scam is happening don’t given to threats and hang up.”

You can look up scams that have been recently reported to the Better Business Bureau and you can file a report with the BBB if you feel like you’ve been scammed yourself.

