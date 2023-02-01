Email City Guide
ICE STORM

Freezing rain and sleet create issues in Texas
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Freezing rain and sleet will increase throughout the day on Wednesday and Wednesday night before tapering off on Thursday. Significant ice accumulations are likely, resulting in dangerous travel conditions, along with tree and powerline damage. This will result in some power outages across the area. Temperatures warm-up by the weekend with bigtime improvements.

