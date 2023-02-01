Late Night Ice Storm Update

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of freezing rain and sleet will develop into the area from the south on Wednesday morning. This should continue to expand north and east into the afternoon and night. Significant freezing rain accumulations will occur on trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Travel will also be dangerous. There’s some indication that temperature may see the winter storm end as wet snow on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.