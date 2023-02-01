Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Late Night Ice Storm Update

Freezing rain and some sleet develop in the morning and continue into Wednesday evening.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of freezing rain and sleet will develop into the area from the south on Wednesday morning. This should continue to expand north and east into the afternoon and night. Significant freezing rain accumulations will occur on trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Travel will also be dangerous. There’s some indication that temperature may see the winter storm end as wet snow on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closures have been announced for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Closures and delays due to winter weather
Three children died in an overnight fire in Davidson.
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
58-year-old Aurelio Saldana was arrested on Jan. 30, 2023.
Man arrested for hitting child with whip, exposing himself
Roadways are starting to become slick
TXDOT fights winter storm
TXDOT fights winter storm

Latest News

TEXAS ICE STORM
ICE STORM
TEXAS ICE STORM
TEXAS ICE STORM
Wednesday ICE STORM
Wednesday ICE STORM
More Ice for Tuesday & Wednesday