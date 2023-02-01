Email City Guide
Man wins $100K lottery prize: ‘I guess I can buy me some eggs now’

A Virginia man says he plans to buy some eggs after winning $100K lottery prize.
A Virginia man says he plans to buy some eggs after winning $100K lottery prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia man says he plans to do a little shopping after cashing in on a lottery jackpot.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Jerry Camp won $100,000 while playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match game last month.

Lottery officials said Camp matched all five winning numbers in the Jan. 8 drawing to win the top prize.

“I guess I can buy me some eggs now,” Camp said.

Officials said the Ashland resident purchased his winning ticket at a New Exxon Mart located on Washington Highway in the Glen Allen area.

The winning numbers were 3-4-12-23-34, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Camp, who is retired, said he hopes to use his winnings to buy some eggs and a new car.

The Virginia Lottery shared that the Cash 5 with EZ Match game features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

