Oncor on standby for winter weather

Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Power outages are another situation we’re monitoring with this wintry weather mix.

Oncor said they are prepared for this weather, should it cause any problems. With more ice on the way, you may think of ice weighing down power lines, or snapping tree limbs that could fall on power lines.

Gordon Drake, Area Manager with Oncor said they are closely monitoring the weather conditions from this arctic blast, if outages were to increase, plans are in place.

“We have taken appropiate steps to make sure we have all hands on deck, in the event we do have wide area power outages. right now we will continue to monitor the weather across the system and see where the weather falls, and see what happens.”

Drake said customers’ on the the critical care list, those that depend on life support or need electricity for medical reasons should make arrangements to relocate to a friends, neighbor, or another location that has power.

Oncor said, has another reason for you to stay off the roads, you don’t want to hit a power pole and cause an outage.

